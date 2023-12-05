WOODSTOCK, Ill. — An inmate at the McHenry County Adult Correctional Facility was found dead in his cell on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

According to McHenry County deputies, a 74-year-old man was found unresponsive around 4 p.m. in a single-occupied booking cell at the facility, which is located in Woodstock

Deputies say Corrections officers and Woodstock Fire and Rescue crews began performing life-saving but were unsuccessful. The inmate was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet identified the man, and deputies say, in compliance with sheriff’s office protocol and state law, an investigation by the McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team is now underway.