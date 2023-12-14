ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — The mayor of Elk Grove Village said police officers tried to defuse a response that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man.

The Daily News-Herald reports that Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson spoke at a village board meeting on Tuesday, saying that officers tried to use a Taser to disarm James Murray on Dec. 1. Police said Murray was armed with a knife amid their response to the 200 block of Fern Drive.

Lethal force was only used once Murray advanced toward officers with a knife, officials added.

In the days following the deadly shooting, Murray’s family retained the law services of Romanucci & Blandin.

Through a statement, family members raised questions about the shooting, saying that the Elk Grove Village Police Department knew of Murray from previous encounters. Murray had called village police in the past, seeking help if he felt his health and wellness were in danger.

Attorneys have since called for village police to release all 911 calls and videos of the incident.

The Elk Grove Village Police Department told WGN News five of their responding officers, not all of whom applied lethal force during the encounter, were placed on temporary administrative leave.

An independent investigation is ongoing.