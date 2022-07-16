GLENVIEW, Ill. — A March For Our Lives rally took place Saturday afternoon.

Organizers told WGN they put together the event in response to the Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting.

“If it can happen here, it can happen anywhere,” said Jordan Dahiya, one of the event’s organizers. “So we decided to kind of band together.”

As a part of organizing the event, participants called representatives in districts spread across the country urging them to sign and support House Bill 5522, which would put a ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines if passed.