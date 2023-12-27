DES PLAINES, Ill. — A man has died after reportedly being stabbed at a Burger King in Des Plaines Wednesday evening.

According to the Des Plaines Police Department, officers responded to the Burger King located on the 800 block of South Elmhurst Road just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered one man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene, but was located a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Des Plaines Police Department at 847-391-5400.