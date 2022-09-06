ANTIOCH, Ill. — A man was found shot to death inside an Antioch apartment Sunday night.

Just after 11 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Main Street on the report of shots fired. After speaking to a witness, officers made entry into a nearby home and found a 42-year-old shot and killed.

Police believe a suspect or multiple suspects left the scene prior to officers’ arrival and the shooting appeared to be targeted.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave a tip at 847-395-8585.