HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning at a Hoffman Estates apartment complex.

Just after 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Hassell Road on the report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found a 42-year-old man lying in the parking lot of Barrington Lakes Apartments. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at St. Alexius Medical Center.

A homicide investigation has been opened.

Anyone with information can contact police at 847-781-2869.