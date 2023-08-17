MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — An Alsip man has pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime at a Lake in the Hills bakery that was set to host a family-friendly drag brunch last summer.

The Daily Herald reports Joseph Collins, 25, used a baseball bat to break the windows at UpRising Bakery and Café and spray painted anti-gay slurs on the building.

The incident occurred the day before the bakery was scheduled to host the drag show.

Collins was sentenced to six months in jail, two years of probation, and 200 hours of public service. He was also ordered to pay $6,000 in fines, fees, and restitution.

According to the newspaper, the bakery’s former owner, Corinna Bendel-Sac, said Collins’ actions were “heinous” and caused “irreversible damages to my business” during Wednesday’s sentencing.

Collins was charged with felony criminal damage to property and felony hate crimes.

Bendel-Sac said sales dropped and the business was “more than $30,000 in debt with rent overdue,” due to damage and public backlash.

Despite fundraisers to help keep the bakery afloat, Bendel-Sac announced in May that the business would close for good due to financial challenges.