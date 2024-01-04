NILES, Ill. — From gratitude, handshakes and hugs, a man and his family had an emotional exchange Thursday afternoon with the first responders from the Nile Fire Department who saved his life some two weeks ago.

Back on Dec. 22, Christopher Szafraniec was going about a normal day at work, when he suffered a heart attack on the job.

“I had just punched in,” said Szafraniec. “I walked into the warehouse and started sweating profusely, [my] chest started to pound.”

911 was called and emergency responders arrived within minutes. According to Mike Pope, a firefighter-paramedic who responded to the scene, Szafraniec’s heart stopped twice on the way to the hospital.

“After the first minute or two, we got a pulse back after we shocked the patient once. [The] patient woke up and we advised him what happened,” Pope said. “The second time, [the] patient did code in route to Lutheran general. We shocked him a second time, got a pulse back, and [he] was awake.”

Since his close call, Szafraniec said he has made an amazing recovery and credits the Niles Fire crew for their quick actions during his medical emergency.

“The doctor was saying whoever was doing compressions saved my life,” Szafraniec said. “But to be able to come back and thank these men, it’s an honor.”

“Every doctor that came into the room reinforced you truly are a miracle,” added Patty Szafraniec, Christopher’s wife. “10% people make it through what he went through.”

Pope said men and women like him don’t seek praise, it’s just all a part of the job.

“We love what we do,” Pope said. “This is nothing we ever wanted. We just like to stay in the shadows and do our job and go home and be safe.”