MCHENRY, Ill. — A man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a house fire early Saturday morning in McHenry.

According to a news release from the McHenry Township Fire Protection District, the fire was reported around just after midnight in the 600 block of Meadow Road.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from the front door of the single-story home when they arrived.

The man was rescued and taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with serious injuries, according to the release.

A McHenry Police Department officer was also taken to the hospital in good condition to be evaluated for smoke inhalation, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The home is not inhabitable.