HUNTLEY, Ill. — A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a car while working on the side of the road in Huntley Monday afternoon.

According to the Huntley Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Main Street and Coyne Station Road on reports of a man struck by a vehicle while working along the roadway just after 3 p.m. on Monday.

A vehicle was reportedly traveling eastbound on Main Street when it struck the man, who was on the south shoulder of the road.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Main Street between Charles Sass Parkway and Coyne Station Road is closed down as the Huntley Police Department and Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team (K-CART) conduct an investigation.

No further information has been made available at this time.