DES PLAINES, Ill. — A man was hospitalized on Sunday after he was hit by a car while crossing a street in Des Plaines, police say.

According to Des Plaines police, a 24-year-old man was crossing the street in the 800 block of Elmhurst Road when he was struck by a blue Chevrolet Cruze that was headed northbound.

Police say the pedestrian was walking westbound across the northbound lanes when he allegedly crossed in front of the vehicle, causing a collision.

According to police, the pedestrian suffered serious injuries in the crash. Crews from the Des Plaines Fire Department were called to the scene and transported the man to the hospital.

Police did not provide details on whether the driver of the Chevrolet was injured in the crash and it is unclear if the pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk.

Authorities have not yet identified anyone involved in the crash.