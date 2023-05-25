DES PLAINES, Ill — A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Des Plaines.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Thacker Street.

Police said a 55-year-old man, identified as Scott MacDonald, was suffering some kind of mental heath crisis and potentially had access to an axe or machete.

When police arrived to the scene, the situation escalated when an officer unexpectedly encountered MacDonald in the common hallway of the building — and shots were fired.

MacDonald was pronounced dead at an area hospital. It is unknown if MacDonald had a weapon when he was shot.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.

No further details have been provided at this time.