PALATINE, Ill — One person is dead after a fire erupted at a condo building in Palatine early Saturday morning.

The Palatine Fire Department was dispatched to the 200 block of North Smith Street around 6:37 a.m. on a call of a fire alarm. Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke and fire coming from a second story window.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire by 7:10 a.m. The fire department reported one causality and no injuries.

There were reportedly 39 firefighters fighting the flames with neighboring fire departments assisting as well.