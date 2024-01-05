ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a Dunkin’ employee and a 90-year-old customer inside an Arlington Heights store.

Officers responded to the store, located in the 2100 block of South Arlington Heights Road, just after 5:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Antwoin Mason, 18, is facing multiple counts of aggravated robbery and one count of identify theft, according to police.

Mason walked into the store and implied he had a firearm, police said. He was not able to take cash from the store and robbed a 90-year-old customer and an employee each of personal property, detectives allege.

Mason was arrested just after 7:05 p.m. at Suburban Studios Motel, where he had a registered room, police said.

One of the pieces of property was a stolen credit card later recovered.

No one was injured.

Mason was not held following a detention hearing. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 26.