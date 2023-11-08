DES PLAINES, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Gaming Board announced the arrest of a man on Wednesday for an alleged armed robbery of more than $14,000 in casino chips from Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.

An Illinois Gaming Board news release states that 23-year-old Ismail Ateyat is suspected of donning a face mask, pointing a gun at casino employees, and stealing the chips before fleeing.

Gaming Board Agents tracked Ateyat to his home in Chicago Ridge where they allegedly found the gun, the mask, and the stolen chips.

Ateyat has been charged with three counts of alleged armed robbery by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and is being held without bond.

“Because of the swift and diligent work by our Gaming Agents and our local law enforcement partners, we were able to arrest this individual and recover the stolen casino chips,” said IGB Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter.

He continued, “I am grateful to our Gaming Agents, Illinois State Police, Chicago Ridge Police, and the staff at Rivers Casino.”

The next hearing will be Nov. 30 at the Circuit Court of Cook County’s Second Municipal District-Skokie.