ELK GROVE VILLAGE — A man who Elk Grove Village police say was armed with a knife was shot and killed by officers Friday evening.

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of Fern Drive on reports of a man with a knife just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, multiple officers discovered a man exiting a residence with a knife and confronted him in a nearby yard. Details are unclear, but the officers reportedly shot the man following a confrontation.

The man was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. Three police officers were also transported to a hospital for observation.

No further information has been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Police add that there is no existing threat to the community. Due to an active investigation, commuters are asked to avoid the area of Fern Drive and Ridge Avenue, however.

