DES PLAINES, Ill. — Maine West High School was deemed safe Friday morning after authorities responded to a report of shots fired due to a potential accidental push of an active shooter button.

There were no reports of injuries.

School was canceled for the remainder of the day Friday as well as all afterschool activities, practices and games, the school said.

Officers responded to the school, located in the 1700 block of South Wolf Road, just before 10 a.m.

District officials believe “there was an accidental push of the active shooter button or a short in the system that caused that alarm to go off.”

Around 11 a.m. the district said the building had been cleared by authorities and students and staff are “safe.”

Friday afternoon the school sent a message to parents and families that said a searched yielded no intruder or threat to safety.

“Thank you for all of your support and understanding today during a very difficult situation. As we have shared, all students and staff at Maine West are safe. Police have searched the entire building and found no active intruder or threat to the safety of students and staff,” the statement said.

Students are allowed to return to the building until 7 p.m. to retrieve any belongings they need.

“Students should come to the front entrance with a school ID. If a student does not urgently need their personal belongings, please know they will be secured and available on Monday,” the statement said.

The school will have emotional support services available for students and staff on Monday.