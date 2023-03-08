PARK RIDGE, Ill. – Maine South High School in Park Ridge is being forced by the governing body of Illinois prep sports to vacate their victories from last season.

On Wednesday, the Illinois High School Athletic Association announced that Maine South will be forced to forfeit all nine victories from their 2022 season due to the use of ineligible players.

A joint investigation between the IHSA, Maine South, and Maine Township High School District 2017 determined that a number of players didn’t reside in the school’s attendance area during last season. This is a violation of IHSA bylaw 3.030 and resulted in the forfeits.

Along with that punishment, the Hawks’ football program will also be put on probation for the 2023 season as well, with further violations potentially leading to a postseason ban.

Maine South went 7-2 last fall and won two Class 8A playoff games before being eliminated in the third round by Glenbard West.

“The IHSA recently received credible information that Maine South football players who did not reside in the district participated on the team during the 2022 IHSA football season,” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson in a statement. “District 207 and Maine South High School personnel promptly conducted a meticulous internal investigation, in conjunction with the IHSA, after being informed of these allegations.

“After a thorough review, they self-reported violations of the IHSA residence by-laws by multiple student-athletes on its 2022 football roster.”

Here are the victories Maine South has to forfeit.

August 26 – vs Stevenson – 42-3

September 9 – at Barrington – 38-7

September 23 – vs Glenbrook North – 43-0

September 20 – at Glenbrook South – 23-16

October 7 – vs Niles West – 45-7

October 14 – at Evanston – 28-7

October 21 – vs New Trier – 28-21 (OT)

October 28 – vs Bolingbrook (8A Playoffs) – 24-0

November 4 – vs South Elgin (8A Playoffs) – 42-0