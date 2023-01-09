NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Police in Northbrook and Evanston and the Chicago FBI are looking for two men suspected of robbing as many banks on Monday.

According to police, two men entered the Fifth Third Bank at 240 Skokie Blvd., just after noon, approached the teller and demanded money while displaying a firearm.

The clerk obliged and the men ran off in an unknown direction.

Less than 30 minutes later, authorities said the pair robbed the Fifth Third Bank, located at 2440 Main Street, in Evanston.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

The first suspect was described as:

Sex: Male

Age: ’20s-’30s

Height 5’09”- 5’10”

Build: Medium

Clothing: Wearing a black hooded jacket with fur trim around the hood, a black in color balaclava, white sweatpants with a solid black in color strip along the outside leg, gray gym shoes, and blue gloves.

The second suspect was described as:

Sex: Male

Age: ’30s-’40s

Height 5’10”-5’11”

Build: Medium

Race: Black

Clothing: Wearing a black neoprene facial covering with mirrored or reflective eyepieces, a multi-colored plaid design hooded coat, black jeans, white high-top shoes, and blue gloves.

No further information was made available. The public can report tips at (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.