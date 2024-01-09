HANOVER PARK, Ill. — Charges have been filed against two people accused of carjacking and crashing multiple cars in Hanover Park and Itasca over the weekend.

According to DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, 26-year-old Ricardo Ortega, a Hanover Park resident, and 24-year-old Alicia Merlin-Barrera, a Palatine resident are both facing two counts of vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated unlawful restraint, one count of aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm or disfigurement, and several misdemeanors including criminal damage to property and battery.

Berlin said the charges stem from an alleged crime spree that occurred on Saturday in Hanover Park and Itasca.

Authorities say just before noon on Saturday, Hanover Park police responded to reports of a carjacking near Arlington Drive and County Farm Road. After speaking with the victims, two women, it was determined that they picked up two individuals, who were later identified as Ortega and Merlin-Barrera, after they asked for a ride to a nearby train station.

Police say after the two suspects got into the victim’s car, one of them was allegedly able to get ahold of the car keys after a brief struggle with the driver. Authorities say the driver then exited the vehicle and the two suspects then allegedly drove off with the second victim still inside the car.

Authorities say after driving off, the suspects allegedly crashed the vehicle into a tree, ejecting the second victim from the car, and leaving her with several fractured ribs, bruises to her face, a broken finger and a fractured ankle.

A passing driver who was in a Chrysler Pacifica van witnessed the crash and when he stopped to help the victim, Ortega and Merlin-Barrera allegedly entered his van and stole it. Police say they only made it a short distance down the road before they allegedly crashed into a pole. They then turned around and drove past the original crash and police who responded to the original crash say they watched as the two drove by.

According to authorities, Ortega and Merlin-Barrera allegedly fled onto I-390 eastbound before they allegedly crashed the van again near I-390. Another passing driver stopped to help them and authorities say that is when they allegedly stole his vehicle, a Toyota Tundra.

Authorities located the stolen truck in Forest Park the next day and after officers responded to the scene, Ortega and Merlin-Barrera were both taken into custody.

“The brazen, lawless crime spree allegedly committed by these two defendants is astonishing,” Berlin said. “What I find particularly disturbing however, is that on two separate occasions, good Samaritans who stopped to help were allegedly victimized by Ortega and Merlin-Barrera as well. Violent crimes, such as alleged in this case, have no place in a civilized society and will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”

On Tuesday, a judge granted the state’s motion to detain Ortega and Merlin-Barrera pre-trial. They are both set to appear in court on Jan. 29 for arraignment.