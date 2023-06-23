HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — A suburban man who fought to raise awareness and improve communication skills for ALS patients died Sunday following a 10-year battle with the horrible disease.

Eric von Schaumberg, 39, of Hoffman Estates, lived life to the fullest.

In 2013, his brother Josh told WGN News Eric started noticing slurred speech and other issues, prompting doctor visits. After every other possibility was tested, he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Eric and his family

In ALS, nerve cells break down which causes muscle deterioration all over the body. There is no cure and patients typically die two to five years after diagnosis.

Eric lived over 10 years with the disease, something his brother attributes to his lifelong grit and positive spirit.

“He had a love for life, would say ‘I’m going to beat this thing,” his brother told WGN News. “Doctors talk about having that state of mind does help patients. He lived with my parents for eight years. While paralyzed and unable to talk, every single night my mom went to his room to say good night — they sacrificed so much to make his life comfortable.”

Most ALS patients have symptoms start in the limbs and then over time speech and the lungs are affected. Eric was diagnosed with Bulbar onset ALS, which starts with the lungs and speech.

“He was unable to speak pretty quickly, lost his ability to type,” Josh said. “He got really into the tech side to connect with others and tell his story — all he wanted to do was spread awareness.”

And that’s what the von Schaumburg’s did.

Eric at Josh’s wedding

They started Fight Like a Champion, a play on Notre Dame’s “Play Like a Champion Today,” with the goal of raising awareness and money for ALS research. From the get-go, Eric was involved in experimental trials in attempt to reverse the progression — which was not covered by insurance.

All of the generous donors over the years also helped the von Schaumburgs with paying extensive medical bills.

“One time he flew out to Boston to get a spinal tap for an experimental drug,” Josh said. “But we found out later he got the placebo — that was tough.”

Eric also blogged about what he was going through on the website, often intertwining his colorful sense of humor into the posts.

As the family understood the future outcome, Eric, who was using eye gaze technology to communicate, became involved in testing new communication equipment for ALS patients.

“He was working with brain controlled-technology to allow ALS patients to communicate,” Josh said. “He would spend everyday configuring it and sending back data with the hope other people could one-day use it.”

Along the way, the former football and baseball player at Schaumburg High School had his favorite team, the White Sox, in his corner.

In 2017, he was able to spend time on the field and met White Sox play-by-play broadcaster Jason Benetti.

Eric and Jason

“He was a huge die hard Sox fan and lived and breathed the White Sox every night when he was at home with ALS,” Josh said.

Family knew one of his last wishes would be to get back out to a game. So that’s what they did.

On Lou Gehrig Day 2023, which took place on June 2 — the White Sox set up his family and friends with a great section. The Sox ended up winning for Eric.

Eric and his family after the Sox won

“It was emotional for us, he had not left the house in a long time,” Josh said. “A couple days before, his vitals were tanking and he was deteriorating. We made the decision to bring him out after talking with doctors because that’s what he would have wanted. He would have sucked it up and gone to the game to see his friends one last time.”

Von Schaumburg’s funeral was Wednesday and family is planning a celebration of life next month.

von Schaumburg with Josh and his son, who had a special relationship with Eric

They plan on holding annual fundraisers through Fight Like a Champion in the future to raise money for ALS research.

“His compassion is what I hope he passes on to my children,” Josh said. “The kindness and compassion.”

To learn more about Eric’s story, visit fightlikeachampion.org. Click here to donate to the Les Turner ALS Foundation.