KANE COUNTY, Ill. — Don’t fall for it Kane County.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser and Sheriff Ron Hain are warning the public about a fake website that claims to be the Kane County Treasurer’s site.

“Anyone who encounters this site should not attempt to make a payment through it,” Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser wrote.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office wants to ensure the public that the authentic site is secure, but the fake site is not.

The authentic Kane County Treasurer’s site, www.kanecountytreasurer.org, has Kane County Treasurer Chris Lauzen pictured in the upper left.

Additionally, the authentic website has a tab to make an online payment has the Kane County seal in the upper left, the treasurer’s office address and telephone number in the upper right, and users must click on a terms of use agreement before they can search for their tax bill or make a payment.

The fake site address is kanecountytreasure.org, which includes several links, one for online payments, one for legal records, one for court documents, and one for vehicle registration renewal.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fake site should call the Kane County Sheriff’s Office at 630-444-1103.