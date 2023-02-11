An ambulance rushes to the scene of an accident – stock photo (Getty Images)

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — Five teens are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a driver was driving fast and hit a tree early Saturday morning near Hampshire Township, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported around 2:50 a.m. on Dietrich Road near Brier Hill Road.

According to an initial investigation, the sheriff’s office said the driver, a 15-year-old girl, was driving at a high rate of speed, left the road and crashed into a tree.

All five people in the car, all 15 or 16 years old, were eventually taken to various hospitals with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives are still investigating the crash and haven’t determined if drugs and or alcohol played a role in the crash.

At this time, they said no citations have been issued and the names of those involved haven’t been released.