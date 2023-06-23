WOODSTOCK, Ill. — Three people were airlifted to a local hospital in serious condition after a multi-vehicle rollover crash with entrapment in northwest suburban Woodstock.

SkyCam9 flew above the scene at Rt. 14 and Rose Farm Road on Friday, where two vehicles came to rest in a northwest corner ditch. An overturned red SUV came to rest on its roof.

Both cars were severely damaged.

Emergency crews worked to extricate two occupants from the overturned vehicle.

In total, seven people were injured. Woodstock Fire Department personnel said three adults were flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in serious to critical condition.

One child was transported by ground to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with minor injuries.

Another adult and two children were evaluated on scene but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Due to the crash, Rt. 14 remains closed between Hughes and Washington Street.

Photo courtesy of Woodstock Fire Department

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.