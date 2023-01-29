CHICAGO — An Illinois State Police trooper was injured after their squad car was struck Saturday evening in Cook County while they were investigating a crash.

According to a news release from ISP, the trooper was in their car on Interstate 290 westbound near Higgins Road with their emergency lights on when another driver hit the rear of their squad car.

The trooper was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The driver who struck the trooper’s car, a 27-year-old, of Des Plaines, was cited for Scott’s Law – Failure to Yield to Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol by Driver, according to the release.

There has been four move over law-related crashes so far this year, state police said. Last year, eight troopers were injured in 23 crashes.

What is Illinois’ Scott’s Law?

The move over law in Illinois, known as Scott’s Law, requires drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

Illinois State Police said the following to remind people about the law.

“When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.”

The law is named after Chicago Fire Department Lt. Scott Gillen.

He was struck and killed in December 2000 while at a crash scene. He was 37.