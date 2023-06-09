HUNTLEY, Ill. — Shots were fired at officers Friday afternoon in Huntley by a man police said they were called to assist with because he was “out of control” and one officer fired a shot.

Around 1 p.m., Huntley Police Department officers were called to a home on Ashley Street to help with someone who was “out of control.”

When officers got there and tried to talk to him, officers said he barricaded himself inside the home, displayed what appeared to be a gun and started shooting at officers, according to a news release from police.

Officers and the police social worker tried to de-escalate the situation, but the man continued to shoot at officers and showed a knife in a threatening manner while officers tried to get into the home, according to the release.

The man was eventually taken to a hospital with minor injuries and for a psychological evaluation after officers used a stun gun and pepper balls, police said.

One officer fired one shot but no injuries were reported, according to the release.

The McHenry County Major Investigation Team is investigating the case.