HUNTLEY, Ill. — A Huntley High School student is facing charges following reports of “racially-motivated messages.”

According to Huntley police, last week the school’s administration and the resource officer received reports of the messages from a single student which had been shared throughout the school.

Following an investigation, police said the “racially-motivated” messages were originally sent earlier in the year and were recirculated last week.

Police stressed while the investigation is ongoing, felony charges were approved for one student, who is a juvenile. The specific charges were not released.

“The Huntley Police Department takes these matters seriously and those participating in such conduct will be held accountable. We will continue to work closely with school officials on issues that impact the safety of all students and staff within the Village of Huntley,” the department said in a statement.