ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — An employee of an assisted living facility in Arlington Heights is accused of sexually assaulting a patient with dementia.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, Arlington Heights police officers responded to Lutheran Life Communities for a report of a sexual assault upon learning that an employee witnessed a staff member engaged in a sexual act with an 88-year-old patient.

According to police, a certified nursing assistant overheard the victim shouting for help. The CNA entered a nearby patient’s room and allegedly observed a man, later identidied as 67-year-old Felipe De-Gyves, “engaged in a sexual act with the victim as she laid in her bed,” police said.

Felipe De-Gyves

The CNA shouted at De-Gyves, who in turn, asked that CNA not report the incident.

De-Gyves fled the facility when police were called. Officers responded to De-Gyves’ home a short time later and he was placed under arrest.

Prosecutors charged De-Gyves aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated criminal sexual assault, both of which are felonies.

According to police, De-Gyves admitted to assaulting the 88-year-old “for his personal sexual gratification. “

WGN News reached out to Lutheran Life Communities for comment:

We believe this was an isolated incident and are fully cooperating with the Arlington Heights Police Department. Because this is an active investigation, and out of respect for the privacy of the resident involved, we have no further statement at this time.”

De-Gyves was due in court on Monday.

