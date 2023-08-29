BARRINGTON HILLS, Ill. — Officials in Barrington Hills are asking for the public’s help to locate a bull who escaped from a resident’s property.

The village shared photos of the bull on their Facebook page that were captured on a security camera in the area of IL Route 62 and Old Sutton Roads.

The bull is described to be brown and white and is reported to weigh about 1600 pounds.

Village officials are reminding residents that although the bull may seem friendly, do not approach it.

Anyone who locates the animal is urged to call 911 immediately.

(Credit: Village of Barrington Hills) (Credit: Village of Barrington Hills) (Credit: Village of Barrington Hills) (Credit: Village of Barrington Hills)