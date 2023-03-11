A group of offenders committed four armed robberies Friday evening, three in the parking lot of Rivers Casino and a fourth in the parking lot of a Park Ridge Mariano’s, according to Des Plaines and Park Ridge’s police departments.

Des Plaines PD said they were called to the 3000 block of South River Road to respond to a report of three armed robberies around 7:57 p.m. Friday.

A preliminary investigation showed that three Black men exited a Red Nissan Rogue with a Florida license plate carrying handguns before proceeding to rob four victims in three separate incidents.

According to police, two male victims were “pistol-whipped” in the head during the incidents before the offenders made off with personal property from the victims.

After fleeing from the casino parking lot, the offenders — in the same vehicle — committed another armed robbery in the parking lot of a Mariano’s in the 1900 block of South Cumberland Avenue around 8:10 p.m.

An investigation by officers from the Park Ridge Police Department, who responded to the incident, corroborated it was the same group of offenders who victims said committed the armed robberies minutes earlier in the parking lot of the Rivers Casino.

None of the victims were seriously injured during the incidents and all refused medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information that could aide police in making a breakthrough in the investigation of these incidents is encouraged to reach out to Des Plaines PD at 847-391-5400, or Park Ridge PD at 847-318-5267.