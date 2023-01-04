GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — A Grayslake woman is charged with aggravated battery after spitting in the face of two Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies and then bragging that she had a “communicable disease.”

Authorities responding to the area of Volo Village Road, just east of Route 12, around 10 p.m. witnessed a vehicle in a ditch near the entrance of Fish Lake Beach. Responding deputies encountered 32-year-old Kiara Pearson in the vehicle’s driver’s side.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Pearson reversed her vehicle out of the ditch and into a utility pole.

Pearson was found to be under the influence of alcohol and detained, deputies added.

Amid processing, authorities allege that Pearson spat at two sheriff’s deputies before claiming she was infected with a disease. As a result, both deputies were evaluated at a local hospital and will undergo further testing.