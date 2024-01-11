HUNTLEY, Ill. — Donations are sought to help with memorial services for a northwest suburban man who was killed while working on the job.

A GoFundMe for 20-year-old Huntley resident Joseph Zephries has raised more than $15,000 of its $20,000 goal. Zephries was on the south shoulder of the roadway in the area of Main Street and Coyne Station Road, completing utility line work when police say a Kia struck him on Monday, Jan. 8.

SEE ALSO: Contractor rescued after fall at Frankfort Grainery

Zephries was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Kia remained at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time. A crash investigation is ongoing.