FOX RIVER GROVE, Ill. — A community came together Sunday to support a man who was hit by a car in his Crystal Lake home over the summer.

Norge Ski Club hosted a fundraiser in Fox River Grove to help 64-year-old Angelo Pleotis and his family cover medical and rehab expenses from a car crashing into his home that left Pleotis paralyzed a little more than three months ago.

Pleotis was taking a shower around 7 p.m. on July 27 when a SUV flew through the air and crashed into the second story of his home.

“He says he remembers reaching for the shampoo bottle and waking up after surgery for the most part,” said Phillip Pleotis, Angelo’s son.

Police said 27-year-old Connor Kirkpatrick was going east on Ballard Rd and didn’t stop at the stop sign at Briarwood Rd, causing his vehicle to go airborne and slam into Pleotis’s home, leaving Pleotis with spinal cord injuries that resulted in paralysis.

If you or someone you know would like to donate toward Pleotis’s expenses, a GoFundMe page has been set up by the family.