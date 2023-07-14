SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Residents of about 20 units at a senior living apartment building in Schaumburg are displaced after a fire on Friday.

The apartment building is near West Wise Road and Roselle Road.

Video from Skycam 9 showed flames coming from the roof of the building.

According to a spokesperson for the village, no injuries have been reported, but two residents were taken to local hospitals as a precaution for smoke inhalation.

A reunification point has been set up at Frost Junior High School, located just a few blocks away at 320 West Wise Road.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.