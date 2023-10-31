ANTIOCH, Ill. — A convicted felon is accused of bringing a loaded weapon to a large party in Antioch over the weekend.

Tabiest Hearton, 23, of Beach Park faces multiple weapons charges — three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count of illegal possession of a weapon by a felon — after police say he had a loaded AR-15 rifle in the floorboard of his vehicle.

Another photo of the AR15 that was seized during the arrest. (Photo: Antioch PD)

AR15 inside Hearton’s vehicle. (Photo: Antioch PD)

Booking photo of Tabiest Hearton. (Photo: Antioch PD)

The safety was reportedly disengaged and the gun had a 50-round high-capacity magazine.

Antioch police added the gun was loaded with so-called ‘penetrator rounds,’ which the department said would have had an enhanced ability to pierce through ‘hard’ targets.

The discovery was made after police responded to a loud noise complaint about a large party in the 200 block of Ida Avenue. At the scene, officers were met by a crowd of more than 300 people, authorities added.

If convicted, Hearton faces up to 12 years in prison. He appeared in court on Sunday and was ordered to be held in police custody.

Anyone with additional information, including security camera video, is asked to call the Antioch Police dispatch center at 847-270-9111 or email crime@antioch.il.gov.