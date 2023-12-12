CHICAGO — A federal lawsuit is accusing a former Chicago Public Schools teacher of sexually abusing three boys during a period of nearly four years and also alleges that CPS failed to protect the boys from the alleged abuse.

The lawsuit was filed by parents of the three boys on their behalf against the Chicago Board of Education, which includes Federico Garcia Lorca Elementary School, Chicago Public School District 299 and Andrew Castro, in his capacity as an employee of CPS.

Castro, 36, was a gym teacher at Federico Garcia Lorca Elementary in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood on the city’s Northwest Side from September 2017 through July 2021. He’s currently facing three criminal counts in Cook County Court because of alleged sexual abuse against the three boys.

The lawsuit filed by the boys’ parents alleges that Castro used gifts and money to not only befriend the three boys but also the parents of the children, the oldest of whom was 10 at the time. Two of the boys are brothers. The third boy is their cousin. They all lived in the same household.

The complaint alleges that Castro’s contact with the boys started in 2018 when he “selected the Minor Plaintiffs as a special object of his interest and began to groom them as future victims of his sexual abuse.” The complaint alleges Castro often directed the kids to call him “godfather” and “dad.”

For nearly four years, the complaint says Castro built up trust with the families, including the immigrant parents, whose primary language is Spanish, according to the complaint.

“He became aware that this was an underprivileged family, a family who could not necessarily speak English well, a family that is in need, and he took advantage of that … by developing a relationship with the children where he would start texting them, buying them gifts,” Attorney Cass Casper of Disparti Law Group, which is handling public relations in the lawsuit, said in a news conference Tuesday morning.

“… He would take them out to the bowling alley, he would take them out to movies, he would buy them gifts. He introduced himself to the family of these children and gained their trust by offering to do work, for example, on the family’s house. He billed himself as a friend of the family.”

Regarding the role of CPS in the lawsuit, the complaint alleges CPS did little to keep the abuse from happening until it was too late.

“Why didn’t anybody at the school see the signs that this was happening?” Casper asked. “And we believe they did see the signs.”

The complaint alleges that it was only after other complaints against Castro by other students in the spring of 2021 that he was suspended from teaching. According to the complaint, CPS sent out a general email in May of 2021 about allegations against a staff member “engag(ing) inappropriately with a student” at the school, saying the “employee has been removed from the school.”

But there were no specifics in that email that alerted parents to Castro himself, the complaint alleges.

Disparti Law Attorney Bob Fioretti says the family had its “American Dream shattered” by Castro’s alleged actions.

“They’re hard-working, they believe in the American Dream,” Fioretti said. “But it’s been shattered, for all of them, on what happened to their kids.”

Even after Castro was removed from the school and suspended from teaching, the complaint alleges he “continued to have contact with the Minor Plaintiffs by phone and text, and he still had them for sleepovers,” allegedly resuming the sexual abuse shortly thereafter.

While the parents did ask, the complaint says, the boys “denied that anything wrong happened” at the time, allowing Castro access to the family and the boys for another year after he was removed from the school.

According to the complaint, Castro even convinced one of the Minor Plaintiffs to lie to an attorney on Castro’s behalf, in order to protect Castro’s teaching license when the attorney spoke to him.

Distraught over what happened, the complaint says one of the boys began to engage in self-harm, which prompted the parents to seek answers and accountability.

“If it wasn’t for the young boy who started to mutilate himself, this would never have come to light,” Fioretti alleged. “The defendants failed to protect the most vulnerable members of our society.

“They cannot be left to victimize anyone else.”

In a statement Tuesday, CPS says it “prioritizes the safety and well-being of our students. We take seriously our responsibility to ensure all employees act in the best interest of our students. The District does not comment on pending investigations or litigation. Our CPS team follows District policies and procedures as we respond to issues.”

CPS says its Office of the Inspector General will continue its investigation of the allegations.

Castro was arrested by Chicago police in June of this year on the criminal charges of sexual abuse and remains in jail without bond.

WGN was told that all three boys and their families continue to live in Chicago.