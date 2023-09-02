FBI agents search for man who robbed bank in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. — FBI agents say a search is underway for a man who robbed a bank in Elgin on Friday afternoon.

According to the FBI, the robbery happened at a Chase bank near Larkin Avenue and Market Street around 4:30 p.m.

Agents say the man, did not reveal a weapon during the robbery but implied to bank workers that he had one.

Image provided by the FBI

Authorities provided a photo of the offender from security camera video that was captured inside the bank. Agents say during the robbery, the man was seen wearing blue jeans, a grey shirt and a tan or black hat.

According to agents, nobody was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information can share tips with the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or call 312-421-6700. Tips can be left anonymously.