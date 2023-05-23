DES PLAINES, Ill. — A father has been charged after leaving his six children inside a hot vehicle in Des Plaines.

The man, whose name has not been released, faces six counts of misdemeanor child endangerment. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 22.

Around 12:20 p.m. Monday, Sheriff’s police responded to an apartment building in the 9000 block of Lincoln Drive, after reports of young children locked inside a vehicle parked at the complex.

Officers discovered the six children, ages 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, and 18-months, locked inside a Dodge van.

According to police, “the windows of the vehicle were opened slightly, but the doors were locked. The children did not appear to be in distress but were visibly overheated.”

Officers located the children’s father, who told police he works for a cleaning service and left the kids in the vehicle to clean one of the residences at 11:30 a.m.

Police said the children were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services was notified and is evaluating placement for the children, according to police.