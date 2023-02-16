HANOVER PARK, Ill. — The family of a woman from Hanover Park, believed to have been shot to death, say they think they know who is responsible.

Clarice Alexander’s loved ones told WGN News that they suspect her estranged husband is the person responsible for her death, citing multiple harassment calls to the police.

Alexander, 41, is remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. Chianni Hopkins said Alexander was more than a sister, she was her best friend.

“She was funny. She was full of life. She was the life of the party,” Hopkins said. “When you saw her, you lit up because there’s Clarice”

It was around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13 when Hanover Park residents reported hearing several gunshots in a residential neighborhood near Arlington Drive and Heritage Court. When police arrived on the scene, Alexander was found dead.

Hopkins said she had just talked to her sister before the gunshots were fired.

“She was taking my nephew to school that morning about 8:20. I was on the phone with her,” Hopkins said.

Before Hopkins was killed, Hopkins said her sister called the police multiple times on her estranged husband.

“She kept trying to get a restraining order,” Hopkins said. “She did have an order of protection to my understanding. She called the police that night before she was killed to get him either out of the house or off the premises.”

Alexander was a mother of seven. She also has one grandchild. One of her daughters set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

“They’re a lot stronger than a lot of people would think,” Hopkins said of Alexander’s children. “I won’t say they are in good spirits but that have been able to smile.”

An investigation is ongoing.