ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — The family of an Elk Grove Village man who was shot and killed by police announced a civil investigation on Monday.

According to the family, 24-year-old Jack Murray was shot just a few doors away from their family home on the 200 block of Fern Drive just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Elk Grove Village Police Department said they responded on reports of a man with a knife, something the Murray family attorney, Antonio Romanucci, questions.

Murray was known by the Elk Grove Village Police Department from previous encounters, the family said. The 24-year-old had called the Elk Grove Village police in the past asking for help if he felt his own health and wellness were in danger and that he had occasionally checked himself in the hospital for the same reason.

The law firm of Romanucci & Blandin representing the Murray family released the following statement on Monday:

“We believe the Elk Grove Village Police Department was familiar with Jack Murray and knew he occasionally called them for help when he was in physical or emotional distress. We believe that may have been what happened on Friday, December 1. Our civil investigation has begun, and we are focusing on officers’ treatment of a known emotionally distressed person and their use of de-escalation tactics to preserve Jack’s life and get him the assistance he needed. We call for immediate transparency by Elk Grove Police and the release of the 9-1-1 call, all body and dash cam footage from this event and from all known prior encounters with this young man. His family is deeply grieving and deserves answers on exactly what happened Friday afternoon.” Antonio Romanucci, Founder of Romanucci & Blandin

Romanucci said the next step, if they don’t hear back within the next few days, would be to file a civil lawsuit.

The Elk Grove Village Police Department told WGN-TV that in compliance with their police, five of their responding officers, not all of whom applied lethal force during the encounter, have been place on temporary administrative leave.

Elk Grove Village released the following statement in response on Monday:

Firstly, the Village of Elk Grove and the Elk Grove Village Police Department extend our sincere condolences to the family of the man involved in Friday’s tragic incident. Our prayers go out to Mr. Murray’s family as they grieve their loss. The Major Case Assistance Team (MCAT) is undertaking an independent investigation into this incident, which is ongoing. The Elk Grove Village Police Department has and will continue to provide whatever information and assistance MCAT needs to complete its investigation. The Elk Grove Village Police Department has already provided MCAT investigators footage of the body-worn cameras, and vehicle camera footage is available for their review. Additionally, the Elk Grove Village Police Department has been conducting a parallel criminal investigation in order gain a complete understanding of the events that led to the incident. Whenever there is a use-of-force incident involving a fatality, it is Department policy to place the Officers involved on temporary administrative leave as the investigation continues. As a result, five of the responding officers, not all of whom applied lethal force during the encounter, have been placed on temporary administrative leave as the investigation continues. Over the years, the Village has placed a priority on ensuring that Elk Grove Village Police officers have all the resources and training they need to handle any situation. We plan to share additional information about this incident publicly, including the audio from 9-1-1 dispatch, as well as the audio and video footage from the officers’ body-worn and vehicle cameras. We know that sharing this information in a transparent way will help our community better understand the events that unfolded last Friday afternoon. It is our goal to share this information as soon as we are can, after crucial investigative steps have been taken. Caroline Gabiga, Assistant Village Manager of Elk Grove Village