MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — Officials in McHenry County have identified the family members who were found dead Wednesday inside a house in Unincorporated Crystal Lake.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road. Officers were dispatched to a residence for the report of a “single household member shooting their relatives.”

Upon arrival, police found a total of five people inside the house. Three females were pronounced dead on the scene.

A male, who is believed to be the aggressor, was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

On Thursday the McHenry County Coroner identified the four people as Jean Song, age 44, Lauren Smith-Song, age 32, Chang Song, age 73, Yuna Song, age 49.

Another female, who initially called 911, was seriously injured and transported to an area hospital.

Police said the five people all lived in the house.

Autopsy are scheduled for Thursday.