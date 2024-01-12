CHICAGOLAND — In the City of Chicago it was a sloshy mess as snow turned to rain, but the snow stayed snow, and that was especially so, in the northwest suburbs.

Near the northwest suburban towns of Algonquin and West Dundee, snow totals have been clocked as high as 11 inches as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.

While the snow may have caused some chaos on the roads in and around Chicagoland, WGN News found a few high school kids enjoying a snow day off, making memories with their dads.

“The snow has graced us with some good sledding,” said Darren Blakely, suburban dad. “[The kids] are having a great time.”

One high schooler told WGN News that sledding and snowball fights sure beats the calculus quiz he was suppose to be taking Friday.

“It reminds me of the good old days and playing in the snow,” said Derek Adamczyk, suburban dad. “They’ve been waiting for this for a couple of months now, so [we’re] totally excited.”

