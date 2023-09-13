ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — The Chicago Police Bomb squad on Wednesday rushed to an industrial site near Chicago O’Hare International Airport following the discovery of an explosive device.

The startling incident, which spawned authorities just after 9 a.m., occurred in an industrial area with no homes or schools in the immediate vicinity.

Initial reports say the device was discovered close to or on the property of Groot Industries in Elk Grove Village, home to a recycling and garbage transfer operation. The property, located in the 1700 block of S Elmhurst Road, is to the northwest edge of O’Hare.

SEE ALSO: Amazon says its increasing pay for contracted delivery drivers

A black plume of smoke appeared to indicate where the CPD Bomb Unit safely detonated the device without incident.

No injuries were reported.

Details remain limited on how the device was discovered. The Chicago Police Department told WGN News that no offenders were in custody.

In a written statement, Chicago’s Department of Aviation said, “There was no impact to flight operations due to the Chicago police and fire department responses to Groot Industries.”

Spokespeople for Groot Industries have not yet responded to WGN News’ request for comment.