HANOVER PARK, Ill. — A former love interest is linked to the broad daylight fatal shooting of a 41-year-old Hanover Park woman, confirming loved ones’ suspicions, according to an update released by police on Friday.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for William N. Taylor, 43, formerly of Hanover Park. Police confirm that Taylor and 41-year-old Clarice Alexander had a previous relationship.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident, police added.

Chianni Hopkins told WGN News on Thursday that family members suspected Alexander’s estranged husband was responsible for her death, citing multiple harassment calls to the police.

“She kept trying to get a restraining order,” the victim’s sister said. “She did have an order of protection, to my understanding. She called the police that night before she was killed to get him either out of the house or off the premises.”

Around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, Hanover Park residents reported hearing several gunshots in a residential neighborhood near Arlington Drive and Heritage Court. When police arrived on the scene, Alexander was found dead.

Clarice Alexander, a mother of 7, was shot and killed in Hanover Park on Feb. 13, 2023.

Described by family members as “full of life,” Alexander leaves behind seven kids and one grandchild. A GoFundMe page was set up to help with funeral expenses.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Taylor, who police consider armed and dangerous, should contact police at (630) 823-5516.