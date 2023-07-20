WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A northwest suburban man who worked as a youth volleyball coach in the McHenry County area is charged with the indecent solicitation of a child.

Phillip Bromley, 44, of McHenry allegedly communicated with an undercover detective online, posing as a girl under the age of 14 over several weeks.

During the conversations, Bromley allegedly enticed the officer posing as an underage girl, to meet him for sex. Upon a pre-arranged meetup in Lake County, Bromley was instead met by detectives and taken into custody.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Bromley with:

Indecent Solicitation of a Minor (Class 3 Felony)

Traveling to Meet a Minor (Class 3 Felony)

Grooming (Class 4 Felony)

Bromley remains jailed in Lake County. Police ask anyone who may have been victimized by Bromley to file a report with their local law enforcement agency.