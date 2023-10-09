WOODSTOCK, Ill. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a possible home explosion in the northwest suburbs on Monday afternoon.

Debris and smoke from the home could be seen overhead by WGN TV’s Skycam 9 which was over the scene in Woodstock near North Tryon Street and Lincoln Avenue at around 3:40 p.m.

In a post on Facebook Woodstock Fire and Rescue officials said that crews were working a natural gas leak in an area along North Tryon Street between Washington Street and West Judd Street. Crews closed the road while working in the area.

In the post, officials said St. Mary’s Catholic Church was evacuated and surrounding homes were advised to shelter in place.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the explosion or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, stay with WGN News for the latest updates.