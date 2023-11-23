PARK RIDGE, Ill. — While she’s known for her icy powers, Elsa from Frozen warmed hearts at Advocate Children’s Hospital Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Elsa From Frozen visits Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge (Courtesy: Katie Dahlstrom, AAH)

Elsa visited hospitalized patients and their families in Park Ridge thanks to Holiday Heroes, an organization devoted to brightening the day of children across Chicagoland through special character visits.

Elsa provided kids with activity bags and spread smiles throughout the hospital ahead of Thanksgiving.

For more information on Holiday Heroes and their mission to brighten up young people’s days when they are in the hospital, visit their website.