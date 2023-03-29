ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Elk Grove Village has voted to ban the sale of unregulated THC products at some stores.

THC is the chemical in marijuana that gets users “high.”

The ban is believed to be the first of its kind in Illinois.

More than 30 smoke shops are affected and some say they feel this action is unfair after one business, in particular, was busted for selling to kids. But the mayor said he thought it was necessary to move forward with the ban.

At House of Smoke, vape cartridges and gummy bears containing Delta 8 and THC derived from the hemp plant will soon be banned.

The village board voted unanimously Tuesday night to outlaw smoke and tobacco shops from selling any THC products.

“Young people are getting this because it’s easy access, the oversight is not there and it’s not right,” Mayor Craig Johnson said.

Johnson said the action comes after a nine-month police investigation that temporarily shut down one business called Luv 2 Smoke on Biesterfield Road.

“It had kids as young as 11 years old taking it to Grove Jr. high school, selling to classmates,” Johnson said. “Kids getting sick at school, our paramedics going over there.”

He said when it comes to Delta 8 THC products, state and federal law has allowed the sale to adults 21 and older at any business holding a tobacco license.

Starting in 10 days, any Elk Grove business violating the new ordinance will face a $500 fine and the suspension or revocation of its license.

“It can be very frustrating when other people who can’t follow the rules, you hear kids as young as 11 getting into it, it’s unfortunate to hear,” Nick Thornburg, who works at House of Smoke, said. “It’s unfair. It’s going to be impeding on other people’s business.”

Johnson said he has gotten calls from other city, village leaders and state representatives who are interested in a copy of the ordinance.