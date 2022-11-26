ELK GROVE, Ill. — The Elk Grove Police Department hosted its second annual ‘Stuff the Squad’ event Saturday afternoon.

Elk Grove PD Commander William Callaghan said the department used to do a ‘Shop with a Cop’ event, but COVID put a damper on their efforts, so an alternative needed to be created.

“I stole it off another department,” said Rick Meyers, an officer with Elk Grove PD. “They had a social medic post about it though it was a perfect alternative for getting stuff done and getting stuff for the kids this Christmas.”

Elk Grove’s first Stuff the Squad event was a success this time last year, as Elk Grove PD stuffed 16 squad cars to the brim with toys donated to go toward Christmas presents for local area kids.

“For this area of Cook County, the toys here stay in the local area, so everything remains local,” said George Herman, a former Marine who works with Toys for Tots.

If you or someone you know wants to make a donation toward ‘Stuff the Squad’ and missed the event, donations can still be made up until Tuesday at Elk Grove Village Hall.