ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Elk Grove Village has created new ordinances for housing migrants in their community to help keep the asylum seekers and residents safe.

Nearly 100 migrants lived at the former La Quinta Inn between last September and April, but during that time, Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson said there were issues which led village officials to enact an ordinance.

“Some of the migrants were asked to leave, just thrown out basically of actions they took in the hotel. They were just thrown out and our police had to come by,” Mayor Johnson said. “We gave them money, gave them directions on how to go down to shelters in Chicago, then we started to have migrants getting arrested in our neighboring towns with drugs that were packaged for sale.”

The mayor said the ordinance, that was passed last week, will focus on the health, safety and well-being of the community.

The first being migrants who want to stay at a hotel or motel will need to have a document that says they were examined by an infectious disease doctor who verifies they are free of contagious diseases. This applies to people who’ve been in the United States for less than 60 days.

If hotels or motels don’t comply, they’ll be held responsible and fined.

The second part of the ordinance prevents warehouse and vacant shopping center owners from converting their buildings into temporary housing.

The only way they can do so would be if owners get a village license and guarantee there will be a workable bathroom with a toilet, sink, shower or tub in each sleeping quarters.

The mayor said this will ensure asylum seekers are staying in livable conditions. He hopes the ordinance will push the federal government for assistance addressing the growing migrant crisis.

“We don’t know what to do. It’s thrown in our lap. We’re doing what we think is best for all involved,” Mayor Johnson said. “When they come here for opportunity they should come to a place where they can stay and achieve their goals. Not ones who beg to go back home because it’s bad here in America.”

Schaumburg and Rosemont have approved a $1,000 tax on hotel stays longer than 30 days. Those who are in violation of the ordinance could face fines anywhere between $50 to $500.